The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 1.1% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,967. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

