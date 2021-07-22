The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $21.20. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2,324 shares changing hands.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $795.08 million, a PE ratio of -54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.45.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.