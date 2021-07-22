The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $21.20. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2,324 shares changing hands.
MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $795.08 million, a PE ratio of -54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
