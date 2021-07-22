The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $37.01

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.01, but opened at $35.93. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

