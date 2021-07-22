The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.