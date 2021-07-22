The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 693.80 ($9.06). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 683.20 ($8.93), with a volume of 2,279,791 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 675.71 ($8.83).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 674.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.