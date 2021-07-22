The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies' shares have underperfomed the industry in the past three months. The company has been bearing the brunt of pandemic-led store closures in Europe and Canada, which continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Moreover, management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by such temporary store closures during the fiscal second quarter. Apart from this, the company is battling elevated pandemic-induced expenses. Nevertheless, The TJX Companies' fiscal first-quarter open-only comp store sales grew 16% from fiscal 2020 level. The company saw encouraging open-only comp store sales in overall apparel category as consumers are starting to return to normal activities. Well, The TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. Also, its HomeGoods segment looks impressive.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

