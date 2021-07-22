The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.39. The9 shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 1,246,578 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49.

Get The9 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.