Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.48. 8,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.16 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.