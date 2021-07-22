Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,690 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.