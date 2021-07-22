Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 37,311 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,311 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PMT opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

