Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 84.1% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 29,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $111.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

