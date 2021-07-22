Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 17,325 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 551.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after acquiring an additional 618,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS:IYJ opened at $112.70 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.04.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.