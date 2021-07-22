Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 37,751 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,448 shares of company stock worth $2,509,079 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.96 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

