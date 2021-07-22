Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

