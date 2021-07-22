TigerCash Price Tops $0.0130 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $726,092.37 and $4.87 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.05 or 0.00911729 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.