Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

