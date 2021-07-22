Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 9,051,749 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 5.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.17% of Targa Resources worth $302,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,420. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

