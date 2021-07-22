Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,195 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,691. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

