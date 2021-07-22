Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 296.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,873 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises approximately 0.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Edison International worth $29,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,777. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

