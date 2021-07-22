Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 10,218.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares during the period. NuStar Energy comprises about 2.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of NuStar Energy worth $133,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 6,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

