Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 5,563 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.26. 105,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

