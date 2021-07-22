TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Stake Lowered by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp reduced its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,867 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.05% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,293,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $3,539,000. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $4,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PACE stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.