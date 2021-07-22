Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 18,318 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.26 million and a PE ratio of 161.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 890.01.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

