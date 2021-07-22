Traders Buy High Volume of uniQure Call Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,208% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $27.12 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

