Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 2,065 call options.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

