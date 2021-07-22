Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chipotle Mexican Grill Call Options (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the average volume of 2,662 call options.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,719.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,755.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,778.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,445.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

