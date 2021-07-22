Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,600 ($20.90).
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPK. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,776.50 ($23.21).
TPK stock opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.83. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,897.96.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
