Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPK. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,776.50 ($23.21).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.83. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,897.96.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

