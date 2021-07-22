Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 399,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

TRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

