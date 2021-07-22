Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 72,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,298. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

