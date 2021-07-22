TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%.

TSC traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,107. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSC. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

