Trittium (TRTT) Market Cap Tops $6.31 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Trittium has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $16,036.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trittium has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00107019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,438.05 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

