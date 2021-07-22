Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $75.39. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,206. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

