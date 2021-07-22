Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.31. 1,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,206. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.45.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

