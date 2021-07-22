trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 536.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

