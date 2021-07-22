trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of trivago stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.77.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 536.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
