TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0552 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, TRON has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and $667.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000122 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000955 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

