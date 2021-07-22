Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBK. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.