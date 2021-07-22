Truist Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $83.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.96.

NYSE CMA opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

