Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Critical Analysis

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

22.8% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $644.14 million 0.21 $24.00 million $1.08 6.93 Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 0.72 -$38.79 million ($1.15) -9.07

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsakos Energy Navigation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.25%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation -0.34% 1.38% 0.62% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Grindrod Shipping on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.