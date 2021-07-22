Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 143,821 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.