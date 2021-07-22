Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

MU opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

