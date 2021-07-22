Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.11 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of LendingTree worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,791,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $307,000.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

