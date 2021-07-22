Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 89,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 888.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 140,554 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $90,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 688,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 129,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

