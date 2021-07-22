Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter.

TSE TRQ opened at C$17.70 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

