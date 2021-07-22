TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66,776.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $66,776.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,493,635,332 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

