Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.