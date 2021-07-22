Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $540,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $186.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.29. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

