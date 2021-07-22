Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $601,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 604,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 930,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,194 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $8,034,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJI stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

