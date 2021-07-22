Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $639,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

