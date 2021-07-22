Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,300 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $124.65 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,336,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

