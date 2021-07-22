Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $569,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.